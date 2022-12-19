Nellie Juanita Lawson Beach, 95, Pine Orchard

Mrs. Nellie Juanita Lawson Beach, age 95, of Pine Orchard, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Life Care Center of Morgan County, just one day prior to her 96th birthday. She was a member of Pine Orchard Baptist Church. She was a devoted homemaker and loved to quilt.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Walter and Lola Lawson.

Her husband: Thomas E. Beach, Sr.

One daughter: Lola Karen Thorton.

Four grandchildren: Geneva Watson, Travis Beach, Brent Beach, and Ryan Beach.

And one great-grandson: Joshua Thorton.

She is survived by one daughter: Ruby Hickman.

Five sons and four daughters-in-law: Tom and Beth Beach, Tracey and Stella Beach, Rodger and Pat Beach, Lynn and Karen Beach, and Brian Beach.

Along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will meet Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 12:00 PM in Pine Orchard Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Nellie Juanita Lawson Beach.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nellie Juanita (Lawson) Beach, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

