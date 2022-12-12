Natalia T. Terrado, 94, Kingston

Natalia T. Terrado, age 94, of Kingston passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born July 27, 1928, in Dagupan City, Philippines to the late Jose P. Terrado and Gregoria T. Terrado. Natalia attended Malued Elementary School in Dagupan City, Philippines. She went on to further her education, receiving her degree in Education. She retired as an elementary school teacher. Natalia was of the Roman Catholic faith and attended worship at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. Preceded in death by her parents, Jose P. & Gregoria T. Terrado; sister & brother-in-law, Vida (Jesus de los Santos); brothers, Francisco Terrado, Leonardo Terrado, Antonio Terrado; brother & sisters-in-law, Fulgencio Terrado (Milagros Claveria); sister-in-law, Avelina Fernadez; brother-in-law, Arthur Jacobson, Jr.

Survivors

Siblings Marciana (Arthur Jacobson, Jr.)

Daniel Terrado (Virgenia)

Leonida (Bobby) Abarabar

Mariano Terrado

Sister-in-law Erlinda Soriano Terrado

Nieces & Nephews Rhouel Terrado, Fulgencio Terrado, Jr.

Joselette delos Santos, Rhiza Terrado

Rhodney Terrado Maria El Nora Terrado

Johanes delos Santos, Michael Jacobson, Anne Terrado

Russell Terrado, Rhyan Terrado, Christine Terrado

Janice Abarabar, Sarah Terrado, Ruth Terrado

Valerie Terrado & Vanessa Terrado

Numerous grandnieces & grandnephews

A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman and she will return to her homeland in the Philippines for burial of her cremains. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Natalia T. Terrado, please visit our floral store.

