Mildred Johnson Clark, 96, Kingston

Mildred Johnson Clark age 96 of Kingston, TN went to her heavenly Father Friday, December 2, 2022, at home. Mildred regularly attended Piney Grove Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and aunt who had many friends. She faithfully gave to her favorite charities- St. Jude’s, Wounded Warriors and made blankets for the children of Appalachia.



Preceded in death by husband Arnold Clark, son Roger S. Clark, parents Robert L. and Deanner Beets Johnson, five sisters, and two brothers.



Survived by daughters, Debbie Boucher (Mike) of Knoxville, TN., Denise McNelly (Rolland) of Kingston, sons, Richard Clark of Kingston and Steve Clark (Gail) of Knoxville.



The Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 2:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Allen Johnson and Reverend Sonny Johnson officiating. Burial to follow in Midway Church of God Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Clark Family.

