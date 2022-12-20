Melba Jean Thomas Tapp, 92

Mrs. Melba Jean Thomas Tapp, passed away peacefully at her home on December 16, 2022. She was born June 27, 1930, in Springfield, Tennessee, and later in life moved to Harriman, TN with her husband, Thomas Gerald Tapp of Harriman. She enjoyed attending church, worshipping, and serving the Lord with her family and as a pastor’s wife. She loved cooking and trying new recipes. She also enjoyed sharing with everyone she knew. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with all her heart and loved spending time with them whenever she had the opportunity. Her love for the Lord and the Christian values she shared and taught to her children and family will always be a strength and encouragement for us all to hold dear to our hearts. Her beautiful smile and gentle warmth will be so very missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Gerald Tapp.

Son: Thomas “Thom” Tapp.

Parents: Cleveland McKinley Thomas & Mary Elizabeth Edwards Thomas.

Sister: Shirley Ann Thomas Goosetree.

Brothers: Harrison Thomas, Joseph “Dit” Thomas, and Robert Thomas all from Springfield, TN.

Son-in-law: James Dodd Lawrence.

She is survived by her two daughters and daughter-in-law: Carol Elizabeth Tapp Evans & Kenneth Mac Evans Jr., Brenda Elise Tapp Lawrence, and Anita Gail McGuffin Tapp.

Grandchildren: Thomas Robert (Bobby) Tapp & Melissa Tapp, Heather Elizabeth Tapp Kryworuka & Steven Kryworuka, Gerald Aaron Tapp & Beth Matheson Tapp, Kristen Elizabeth Evans Doane & Derek Doane, Stephanie Marie Evans Sullivan & Jason Sullivan, Lindsay Megan Evans, and James David Lawrence.

She is also survived by nine beautiful great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Bro. David Tapp officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday, December 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Riggs Chapel Cemetery. We will meet at the cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Melba Jean Thomas Tapp during this difficult time.

