Maxine Marie Boggess Bacon, Rockwood

Maxine Marie Boggess Bacon, age 81 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 30, 1941, in Lumberport, WV. She was a member of the Crab Orchard Christian Church in Crab Orchard, TN. She loved to read and listen to old country music, and she always kept a spotless home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rex and Iva Boggess, husband “Copper” Bacon, sister, Anna Lou Holt, and son-in-law, Harold Miller. She is survived by:

Daughter: Melodie Miller

Son: Craig Bacon (Dee Dee Miller)

Daughter: Beverly Massaro (Frank)

Grandchildren: Stephanie Conn, Whitney Bacon Evans (Megan), Jesse Bacon, Derek Wallace (Tasha), Bradley Walker (Samantha)

Great Grandchildren: Lexi Neves (Kyle), Courtney McKinley, Jaidyn McKinley

6 Great Great Grandchildren

Sister: Garnett Dennison, Phyllis Pigott (Dave)

Brother: Roger Boggess (Joyce), Denver Boggess (Judy)

Sister-in-law: Lula Bell Robinson (Henry)

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held at the Glen Alice Cemetery on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:00 am ET. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Maxine Marie Boggess Bacon.

The family would like to thank the nurses and CNA’s from Adoration Hospice for their kindness and support.

