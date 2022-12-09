Mary Swicegood Galyon, Kingston

Mrs. Mary Swicegood Galyon, age 84, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Waters of Sweetwater in Sweetwater, Tennessee. She was born July 4, 1938, in Roane County, Tennessee. Mrs. Galyon was a retired seamstress from Roane Hosiery in Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Swicegood and Nota Conley Swicegood; and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Husband of 65 years: James “Jim” Galyon, Jr. of Kingston, TN

Son: David Galyon of New Caney, TX

3 Grandchildren

3 Great Grandchildren

Sister: Betty Swicegood of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Family and friends will meet on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery; 630 Paint Rock Valley Road; Philadelphia, Tennessee 37846 with Chaplain Mike Justice officiating.

