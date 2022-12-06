Mary Louise Poly, 99

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Mary Louise Poly 

November 25, 1923 – December 4, 2022 

 Louise grew up in Meadville, PA, graduating from high school during WWII. She married the love of her life, former mayor of Clinton, TN, Howard “Hud” Poly in 1946.  They moved to Clinton in 1957 where she was active in the Timely Topics Club, Beta Sigma Pi sorority, and a founding member of St. Therese Catholic Church.  She retired from ORTEC as an electronic technician. 

Preceded in death by husband of 52 years, Howard Poly, daughter Elaine Poly Trent, granddaughter Marie Poly, and grandson Daniel Poly. She is survived by her sister Patty Ferguson of Meadville, PA; son Dennis (Lynn), granddaughter Ellen Poly Jeffries (Matt), great-grandchildren Caleb and Wren of Bellevue, NE; son-in-law Frank Trent of Clinton, TN, granddaughter Laura Trent Fee (John) of Maryville, TN, grandson David Trent (Ashleigh) and great-granddaughters Tatum and Tenleigh of Dallas, TX. 

Louise will always be remembered as a loving and caring mother and grandmother.  She was an accomplished artist. She enjoyed entertaining, shopping, bridge club, and time with family and her many friends. 

Visitation Friday, December 9 from noon to 1:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN, with service at 1:00 pm, followed by interment at Anderson Memorial Gardens. 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Therese Catholic Church, 701 S Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716. www.holleygamble.com 

About News Department

Check Also

Elizabeth Anne Presswood McCallie, Kingston

Elizabeth Anne Presswood McCallie age 75 of Kingston, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: