Mary Lou Weise, Clinton

News Department 30 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Mary Lou Weise, age 88, of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. She was born on April 27, 1934, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Condie and Naomi Henderson.  Throughout her life, Mary loved to crochet and make raggedy dolls, table clothes, and quilts.  Mary was a very giving person that had a heart of gold.  She was an excellent cook and loved cooking for others.  In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Christie; brothers, Charles Henderson, Ronnie Henderson, Bill Henderson, and Alvis Henderson; sisters, Kathleen Cardwell and Anna Lee Elkins, and an infant sister that passed at birth; grandson, Jonathan Miller

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Loving of Clinton and Dwan Goins; grandchildren, Derek Miller, Jarrid Gray, and Heather Gray; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Miller, Clara Renee Miller, and Ashley Miller; several nieces and nephews.

The family is honoring Mary’s wishes and there will be no services.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

Joyce Stone Gragg, 89

Joyce Stone Gragg, age 89, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: