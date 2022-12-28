Mary Lee Haynes Brown, Deer Lodge

Mary Lee Haynes Brown, age 78, passed away on December 25, 2022, at Cumberland House in Crossville, Tennessee. She was born February 19, 1944, in Philadelphia, PA to Lee and Marie Haynes. Mary grew up in the Sunbright/Deer Lodge community and was the valedictorian of the 1962 Sunbright High School graduating class. She was baptized into the Sunbright Baptist Church, later becoming a member of Greenwood Chapel. Mary retired from Highland Telephone Cooperative after 42 years of service. She was active in the Deer Lodge Fire Department for a number of years and was previously vice chair of the local emergency planning committee.

Mary will be remembered for her love of God, devotion to family and friends, and her warm and generous heart.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Brown; parents, Lee and Marie Haynes; sister, Martha Haynes Johnson and Mitchell Johnson, sister-in-law Jean and Morris Johnson, brother-in-law Amil and Jeanette Brown, and Leon Brown.

Mary is survived by sons, Allen Lee Brown and Matthew Brown; sister, Linda Haynes Marlowe and Jim (Collegedale, TN); brothers-in-law Lonnie Brown and Barbara, James Brown, sister-in-law Janet Brown Wormsley; Grandchildren: Justin and Ragan Rutherford, Stephanie and Ron Baird; Great-grandchildren: Leia Rutherford, Jaxon Baird, MJ Baird, and Alice Baird and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.

The family wishes to extend thanks to special friend, Curtis Evans; beloved sister-in-law, Janet Brown Wormsley for her loving and expert care over the last several months; the staff of Quality Hospice and Cumberland Hospice House.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Schubert’s Funeral Home in Sunbright. The funeral will follow with Pastor David Morgan officiating. Graveside service will be Friday, December 30, at 11:30, at Mount Hope Cemetery, Deer Lodge, TN.

Memorial gifts may be made to Cumberland House 140 Kates Korner, Crossville, TN. 38555

