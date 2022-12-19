Mary Elizabeth (Boswell) Melvin entered into her heavenly home to be with Jesus, and her heavenly family on December 15, 2022. Mary traveled to many countries as a military spouse with her late husband Bob. In her later years, she traveled extensively with her daughters and son-in-law. She retired from Bechtel National in Oak Ridge after more than 25 years of service. She also operated Tiny Tot Café and worked in her family’s restaurant, Capps Café in South Harriman. She loved attending her church – Grace Place Experience, traveling with family, dancing, reading, and spending time with family and friends, and her cats.

Preceding her in death was her loving husband, Henry Robert “Bob” Melvin; mother and dad, Charlotte “Lottie” and George “Red” Capps; her father, James Marvin Boswell; sister, Anna “Ann” Laura DePietro; brother, James “Jimmy” Marvin Boswell Jr. She leaves behind her two loving daughters and son-in-law; Wendy “Stormy” Gunter, Donna, and Fred Raney; loving nephew and niece, Richard and Pattie Boswell; very special family friend Bonnie Davis; grandson, Klaus Hofmann; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her special cats; Boots and Simba. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Roane Medical Center and those with Covenant Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care they gave our loved one and the family. And a very special thank you to Judy Willis for singing over mom as she passed.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Graveside and interment service will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 am in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with Rev. Ernie Willis officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Kidney Association, American Cancer Society, and the Nation Scleroderma Foundation. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mary Elizabeth Boswell Melvin.

