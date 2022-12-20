Mary Belle Owings, Kingston

Mary Belle Owings age 82 of Kingston passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Mary Belle was a longtime member of Southwest Point Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by husband Fred W. Owings, her baby boy Christopher Messer, sisters; Jeanette Shrader and Joyce Kennedy, brothers; Bill Ariks and David Ariks

Survived by daughter Jeanette Moore and David of Kingston, sons; Larry Ariks and Julie of Kingston, Jeff Ariks and Tootsie of Kingston, Billy Ariks and Cindi of Harriman, Tim Owings of Kingston, grandson Landon Messer, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Special thank you to Larry and Retta Bolden, John Wells, and church family. Dr. Thomas Boduch and staff and Baggett Pharmacy.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Southwest Point Baptist Church, and the family will also use this time as a Celebration of Life for Mary Belle’s son Christopher Messer who passed away September 8, 2022. Funeral at 7:30 p.m. with Reverend Larry Bolden and Reverend John Wells officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Mars Hill Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Owings Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mary Belle Owings please visit our Sympathy Store.

