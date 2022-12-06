Mary B. Hensley, 92

Mary B. Hensley, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, TN. Born June 5, 1930, in Willow Grove, TN. She married Lilburn Hershell Hensley on August 27, 1949, and was a member of Lawnville Road Church of Christ.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Hershell Hensley, son Tom Hensley, parents Barlow and Lou Abston Huffer.

Survived by son Sam Hensley, grandsons Sam Jr. and Clint, great-grandchildren Malachi and Jackson, nieces, nephew, and many friends.

We are thankful for her loving caregivers. In lieu of flowers please donate to Lawnville Church of Christ in honor of Mary.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Lawnville Church of Christ. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hensley Family.

