Marie McCartt, Lancing

Mrs. Marie McCartt, age 90, of Lancing, left for her heavenly home Friday, December 16, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Marie held various positions within the Morgan County School System including Head Start teacher, teacher’s aide, substitute teacher, and secretary at the Morgan County Vocational Center. She also served as secretary/treasurer of the Morgan County Teacher’s Credit Union for many years. Marie was a member of the Deer Lodge Congregational Church. She also belonged to the Wartburg Senior Citizens where she greatly enjoyed attending their activities.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years: George McCartt.

Her parents: Fred and Elsie Kennedy.

Three brothers: Roy, Ray, and Farrell Kennedy.

And three sisters: Lettie Rackowski, Imogene Anleitner, and Dorothy Heidel.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law: Janice and Van Rankin.

Her son: Joel McCartt.

Three grandchildren: Kevin and wife Megan Rankin, Kaylan McCartt, and Blake McCartt.

Three great-grandchildren: Lochlyn and Harrison Rankin, and Lyla McCartt.

One brother and sister-in-law: Bill and Joan Kennedy.

One sister: Janice Bogdandy.

One sister-in-law: Margie Kennedy, along with a host of nieces, nephews, and family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM with Bro. Frank Kirby officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Marie McCartt.

