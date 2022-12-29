Margie Lee McNelley, Clinton

Margie Lee McNelley, age 90, of Clinton, TN, passed away at Diversicare in Oak Ridge, TN on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. Margie enjoyed going to church and she enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army. In her free time, she did embroidery. Above all, Margie loved her children and grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfonzo and Mary Rittenhouse; father of her children, Robert Lunsford; late husband, James McNelley; son, Robert Lunsford Jr.; brothers, Maurice Rittenhouse and Hoyt Rittenhouse.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Novella Shaw of Rocky Top, TN; grandchildren, Chris McClung, Michael McClung, Billy Dodson, and John Dodson; great-grandchildren, Preston McClung, Lily McClung, and Leo Dodson.

The family will meet at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN on Friday, December 30th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. for the interment. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is serving the Family of Margie McNelley.

