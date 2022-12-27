Margaret Barry Stafford, Harriman

Margaret Barry Stafford age 87, of Harriman, TN, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at NHC of Oak Ridge. Margaret was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Henson Stafford Sr., parents Fred and Juanita Barry, sister Judy Lynn, brothers William, Freddie, James, and Larry Barry

Survived by sons Henson Stafford Jr. (Elaine), Francis Leon Stafford, granddaughters Leslie Smith and Erica Cherry, grandson Chris Stafford, sister Shelby Gilmore, brother Lonnie Barry, 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Tennessee Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tennessee Baptist Cemetery Association: 949 Paint Rock Ferry Rd., Kingston, TN 37763. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Stafford Family

