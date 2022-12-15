Mae Francis Thompson, 72

Mae Francis Thompson took her flight home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born to the late Frankie Lucille Ewing and Willie Thompson Jr. on January 28, 1950. Mae attended the elementary school in Emory Gap, TN. She, along with other students from the Emory Gap School, integrated into the South Harriman Middle School in 1965. She was a member of the girls’ basketball team at South Harriman Middle School and later Harriman High School. After graduating from Harriman High School, she later attended Roane State Community College where she majored in Art History and Photography. She was employed at Y-12 National Security Complex for many years. She was a lifelong member of Williams Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church. She sang in the choir and was a member of the W.H.O.M.S. until her health rendered her unable to attend. She was an avid basketball, softball, and tennis fan and loved playing all three sports. In addition, she enjoyed drawing, painting, fishing, camping, and working in her many flower beds. She was friendly, kind, and most of all she loved children and enjoyed spoiling them.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother: Gertrude Brown; maternal grandparents: Amanda Francis and Frank Ewing Sr.; paternal grandparents: Evie and Willie Thompson Sr.; sisters: Katy Ewing, Mattie Pearline Thompson Ewing, Mary, and Margaret Thompson; brothers: Jimmy Lee Nebule and Tommy Thompson; uncles: Clarence Whitehead, Frank Jr., Charles, and John Ewing; aunts: Permelia Hill Anderson, Gertrude League, Louise Young, and Ruth Carter. She leaves to morn her passing:

Son: Stacey Allen Thompson

Daughter: Twana Sharnell Thompson

Granddaughters: N’Nyia Thompson and Nah’via Smith

Brother: Walter Lee Love

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 16, from 12:00-2:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Beatrice Thomas and Rev. RT Smith officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mae Francis Thompson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

