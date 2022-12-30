Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, Harriman

Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, age 79 of Harriman, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Wartburg. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Rockwood, TN. She is preceded in death by her father and mother: John “Footlog” Kirby & Ann Kirby; husband of 38 years: James Lawson Sr; brothers: Clarence “Bud” Kirby, Tommy Kirby, Larry Kirby; and sister; Barbara Brown. She is survived by:

Daughter: Becky Mayton (Travis) of Harriman, TN

Son: Jimmy Lawson (Renee) of Rockwood, TN

Granddaughters: Candace Stafford (Jason) of Kingston, TN

Breiana Lawson of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Landon Stafford and Alyssa Stafford of Kingston, TN

Sister: Maxine Queen of Georgia

Brothers: Billy Kirby (Sandra) of Georgia

And several nieces, nephews

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 12:00-2:00 pm Et at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Bro. Travis Mayton officiating. Graveside and interment services will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Louise “Wheezy” Lawson.

