Lorelei Ann Kemmerly, Rockwood

Mrs. Lorelei Ann Kemmerly, age 84, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on November 30, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. She attended North Point Church in Harriman, Tennessee and she enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers in her spare time. She is preceded in death by her father, Vernon Francis Micklon; mother, Shirley Lucille Richardson; and brother, William Micklon.

Survivors include:

Husband: George Kemmerly of Rockwood, TN

2 Sons: Kenneth Guy and Susan Kemmerly of Alabama

Brian David Kemmerly of Florida

Daughter: Mary Jane and David Pinner of Rockwood, TN

8 Grandchildren

8 Great-grandchildren

Sister: Grace Armstrong of Florida

Brother: Richard Micklon of New Jersey

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will follow in the Evans Mortuary chapel at 2:00 pm with Pastor Bob Manning officiating. A graveside service will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Lorelei Ann Kemmerly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

