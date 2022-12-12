Lora Ashely Jackson, Kingston

Lora Ashely Jackson age 32 of Kingston, TN went home to be with her heavenly Father Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Lora was a loving wife and a devoted mother that adored her family and was a true friend to many. She was a legal secretary for Davis Law Firm.

Preceded in death by her parents Bob and Edna Morris, brother Tim Turnbill.

Survived by husband Dylan Cody Jackson, daughters Addy Grace Morris and Chloe Mae Jackson all of Kingston, TN, brother Brad Turnbill, and nephew Bryson Turnbill, and a host of other family members and close friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday, December 12, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Robert Laymance officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Jackson Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lora Ashley Jackson please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

