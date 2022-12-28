Larry E. Jones, Oliver Springs

Larry E. Jones, age 71 of Oliver Springs, passed away on December 21, 2022.

He was born on March 26, 1951, and retired as an Upholsterer from Brown’s Upholstery and Thundercraft Boats. Larry loved to go flea marketing, looking for collectibles, and enjoyed going to Clinton Senior Center to catch up with friends. Most of all, he loved and cherished his family, especially his granddaughters, Addison & Eden.

Larry was preceded in death by his son, Tyler Ross Jones of Clinton, TN; sister, Janice Seeber of Oliver Springs, TN; mother, Willie Hamlin Jones of Clinton, TN; father, Audrey Jones of Clinton, TN.

He is survived by daughter, Brooke Jones Hampton, and granddaughters, Addison and Eden Hampton, of Oliver Springs, TN; sisters, Adele Duncan & family, of Oliver Springs, TN, Linda Baker & family, of Birmingham, AL, Sheila Jones of Oliver Springs, TN, Vivian White & family, of Clinton, TN, and half-sister, Shirley Babb & family of St. Louis, MO; brothers, Steve Jones & family, of Oliver Springs, TN, Clayton Jones & family, of Clinton, TN, Stacy Jones of Knoxville, TN, and Kelly Jones of Clinton, TN.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Friday, December 30, 2022, and funeral service will begin at 2 pm. A graveside service will follow at Batley Baptist Church.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Jones family. www.Sharpfh.com.

