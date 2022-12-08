Larry Dean Sweeden, Oak Ridge

Larry Dean Sweeden, age 80, of Oak Ridge, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 18, 1942, in Sylacauga, Alabama, the son of Jack and Mary Dean Burleson Sweeden. Larry was a veteran serving with the US Navy. He retired from UCOR. He was a lifelong member of Robertsville Baptist Church where for many years he played the piano for the Adult Singles Sunday School Class. He also served years with the food ministry of the church, Tabitha’s Table. He enjoyed running, hunting and was quite the prankster. He also enjoyed organizing and participating in his annual Navy reunions with shipmates that served aboard the USS Camp DER 251.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Beverly Sweden and Emily Sammons. Survivors include his loving wife of 42 years, Gail Stiner Sweeden; sons Michael Sweeden, Richard “Rick” Sweeden, and John Sweeden and their mother, Carol Michaels; sister Alice (Thom) Smith; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends 12-1 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will begin at 1 pm with Rev. Fredrick Brabson, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. Memorials can be made in Larry’s memory to Robertsville Baptist Church. An online guest book can be signed at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry, please visit our floral store.

