Kurt Ryan Giles, Kingston

Kurt Ryan Giles, age 42, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born March 6, 1980, in Oak Ridge and was a member of the Oak Ridge International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker’s, Local Union No. 270. Kurt was an excellent Journeyman Electrician who had worked for various contractors during his career. He loved bass fishing and especially enjoyed being on the lake. Kurt also liked watching dirt track racing and working on his cars.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty Wyrick, Charlie Gallaher, and H.M. Giles.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Kylie Ryann of Kingston

Parents Morgan & Janie Giles of Kingston

Brother Justin Morgan Giles & Starla of LaFollette

Grandmother Della Marie Giles of Kingston

Niece Hadley Giles of LaFollette

Mother of his child Christy Giles of Hendersonville

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 6:00 PM, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Nickell officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

