Kingston House fire claims 2 Dogs

A house fire in Kingston Sunday occurred just before 1pm which sent all of Kingston’s fire personnel and Harriman Fire units to the scene. The fire at the single-story home in the 900 block of Lakewood Road near the interstate, unfortunately left two dogs dead, according to officials.

According to Kingston Fire Chief Willie Gordon, the fire happened at the Flower residence on Lakewood Road, when a man was cooking and went outside briefly to check on something in his storage building. A passerby stopped to tell him that the fire was burning, and he and one of his neighbors tried to rescue the dogs, but they were overcome by smoke and did not make it. The resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but did not require a trip to the hospital. The man’s wife was not home at the time of the fire according to Chief Gordon.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. Chief Gordon wanted to extend to them a big thanks to Harriman Fire Department for their assistance in battling this blaze.

