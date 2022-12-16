Karen Silvey, Maryville (formerly of Harriman)

Miss. Karen Silvey, 48, of Maryville, formally of Harriman, passed away December 13, 2022, at her home. She worked at UT Hospital for many years. She attended Riverside Baptist Church and was very faithful in her service at church where she helped many children. Supported her twin sisters in every aspect of their lives. Loved helping her parents decorate for all holidays, especially Christmas. She attended Harriman high school where she played softball and performed in the band. She graduated in 1992 and sung in the Baccalaureate service. She then moved onto Roane State, graduating in 1994, and following this, she moved to The University of Tennesse where she graduated in 1996.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents: Virgil & Jean Silvey and Virgil & Pearl Hines.

Niece: Macy Johnson.

She is survived by her parents: Ronnie & Linda Silvey.

Sisters: Sammantha Ryans of Harriman and Jessica Johnson of Maryville.

Two nephews: Preston and Andrew Ryans.

Niece: Gracie Johnson.

Special friend: Catherine Everheart.

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 11:00 AM –12:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 noon with Bro. Mason Goodman and Eddie Neeley officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Union cemetery in the Joyner community.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Miss. Karen Silvey.

