Joyce Stone Gragg, 89

Joyce Stone Gragg, age 89, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center, surrounded by family & friends. She was born November 30, 1933, in Eagan, TN. A resident of Oak Ridge since 1944, she was a supervisor at K-25, retiring after 27 dedicated and hard-working years.

Joyce was a proud mother of five. She was a compassionate and spirited woman with a generous & giving heart. Joyce was inseparable from her most loyal companion, Molly, her “fluffy” soft-coated Wheaton Terrier. She was an Avid UT Fan that “Bled Orange” and a lover of all antique shopping, jewelry, traveling, and adventures. Joyce was famously known to sing, “I love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck,” as the sign-off for phone calls with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Above all else, she lived for her family, especially her children, and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by husband, Frank Norman Gragg; parents, Wilma G. Stone and Olaff D. Stone; siblings, Bob and Emily Stone and Bill Hayworth; and her trusted & loyal four-legged companion, Molly. Survivors include children, David Stephens & wife, Donna, Jeffrey Stephens, Marla Gragg, Norma LaValley & husband, Paul, and Paula Boatright; grandchildren, Erin, Laura, Kimberly, Kelsey, Gregory, and Colin; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Jeremiah, Alice, Lucy, Xavier, and Skylar; siblings, Ronnie Stone & wife, Ellen, and Mary Ruth Hayworth; and lifelong best friend, Charlene Bowman Boyd.

The family would like to extend special thanks to close family & friends: Sybil Wallace, Larry & Joann Gragg, Jan Pierce, Bob Schenley, Jake & Mandy Fitzpatrick, Paul Akers, Barbara Reeves, Jan Lyons, and Carmen & Eleno Fernandez, and to Joyce’s dedicated caretakers for their tireless attention and support: Marie Burgess, Brenda Chaney, Rhonda Brown, and Olivia Keesee.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W Summitt Hill Drive SW, #1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or at www.patsummitt.org.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, December 12, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Kenny Raines officiating. Family & friends will meet at 10 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

