Joshua Isaiah Keith Williams, 24, Petros

Joshua Isaiah Keith Williams, age 24, passed away on December 19, 2022, at his home in Petros. Isaiah was a special young man who lived life to the fullest. The highlight of his life was his son Noah Dean. He loved him with all his heart. He loved spending time with his brothers and sisters. His Nay Nay was such a big part of his life as well. Isaiah has a really big family and a long list of friends he has made throughout his life and loved each and everyone. Isaiah is with God now and is no longer in any pain at all, though it hurts we are thankful for that. And it brings us comfort to know he is now with so many that has gone before him.

He is preceded in death by his mother Keisha Williams; papaw Keith “Crud” Dagley; mammaw Rena Williams; uncles Wayne “Little Crud” Dagley and Leo Jenkins; great grandmothers Rhoda Dagley, May Bunch, Barbara Schubert, Geneva Milron; great uncles Howard Dagley, Johnny Bunch and; great aunts Joy Dagley, Faye Cooper, Deanna Coleman; cousins T.J. Williams, Aaron Gunter and Joshua Crouch.

He leaves behind son Noah Dean Williams, Noah’s mother and husband Mariah and Chasen Jones; father Josh Williams; brother Kayne Williams; sisters Jonah, Emma, Olivia Williams – Nay Nay Ann Dagley; papaw Bernie Williams; uncles Jessy Williams, Jamie Jenkins, Tony Dagley, Chucky Freels, Aaron McGhee, Joe Armes, Nathan Basler, Jamie Basler, Terry “Tiger” Basler; aunts Heather Daugherty, Heidi Williams, Amanda Walls, Tonya Dagley, Sue Anderson, Dotty York; great uncles Buck Dagley, Johnny Armes, Joe Armes, Lonnie Bunch, Eddie Bunch, Bob Calvert, David Ward; great aunts Patty Bunch, Dean Bunch, Randy Armes, Mandy Armes, Susie Basler, Melissa Walls, Nina Calvert, Rita “Debbie” Dishman; cousins Gunter & Britany Dagley and son Keith Dagley, Elijah Jenkins and children Maverick and Myia Jenkins, Lyndsay Branam, Robby Williams, Levi, Lucas, Shelby and Nathan Williams, Cayden and Amelia Williams, Landon Ben Graham, Grace Hensley, Mark Noe, Makenzie Freels, Mason Freels, Mathew Dagley, Tyler Keathley; future brother-in-law Zack Moore; cousins Lydia and Reid Branam; sister Laura; niece Sadie Snow; grandmother Mamaw June; special friends Bennett Tassell, Ben Kaiser and Matthew Russell. We know there are many more family and friends that we’ve missed, but to all that ever knew him, you are in our hearts also. Special “thank you” to everyone at Kaiser Restoration.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 26, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Jamie Basler officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Old Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joshua Isaiah Keith Williams.

