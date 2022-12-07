Josephine Hamby McGhee, Harriman

Mrs. Josephine Hamby McGhee, age 81 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was a 1960 graduate of Central High School in Wartburg. Josephine worked at Roane/Burlington Hosiery in Harriman for many years. She was a faithful member of Knoxville Primitive Baptist Church and a former member of Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church. The only thing she loved more than her family was the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents: French and Mary Diden Hamby.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Billy McGhee.

Two sons and daughters-in-law: Brad and Trina McGhee, and Steve and Lisa McGhee.

Two brothers: Nathan and David Hamby.

Three grandsons: Caleb, Ethan, and Matthew McGhee, along with a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 PM with Elder Daniel Wood officiating. Graveside services will be Friday morning at 11:00 AM in Armes Chapel Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Josephine Hamby McGhee.

