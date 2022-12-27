Johnnie Mae Harville Lowery, 90

Johnnie Mae Harville Lowery, age 90, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 22, 2022. Johnnie retired from Oak Ridge Hospital where she worked in the human resource department for many years.

She was preceded in death by husband of 59 years, Bob Lowery; parents, Calvin & Ida Harville; siblings, Buddy Harville, Clifton Harville, Marie Riner, and Bernice Skinner.

Survivors include children, Linda Taylor, Judy Lowery, and Danny Lowery; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue Fowler and Polly McFatridge; special friend, Martha Woodall; as well as many other relatives and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family will receive friends 2-4 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge, TN. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm with Rev. Levi Dodd officiating. The family will receive friends 1-3 pm Friday, December 30, 2022, at McPeters Funeral Home in Corinth, MS. Graveside services will follow at 4 pm Friday at New Hope Church of Christ Cemetery in Glen, MS. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Johnnie, please visit our floral store.

