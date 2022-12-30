John Roland Loyd III, Oak Ridge

John Roland Loyd, III, age 87, of Oak Ridge, passed away on December 28, 2022, after a sudden cardiac event. John was born on June 23, 1935, to John R. Loyd, Jr. & Peggy Rudder Loyd in Bridgeport, Alabama. He always enjoyed sharing anecdotes about his lively childhood spent fishing and hunting with his beloved brother, Mark. John played football in high school and stayed in touch with some of his high school classmates throughout his entire life. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1959, where he majored in mechanical engineering.

John had a full career ranging from working as a contractor for the space program in Huntsville, AL to working in environmental cleanup at K-25 in Oak Ridge. After retirement, John also volunteered for several years at the Boy’s Club of Oak Ridge. There he took pride in building strong relationships with the students and motivating them to try their best. He was also an active member, as well as deacon and elder, over the years at a variety of church congregations where he lived. Most recently at Faith Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge. John passed on his strong faith in God to his family, a gift for which they are eternally grateful.

John never met a stranger and loved to spend time with his friends & family. He enjoyed a wide array of hobbies while he worked full-time and even more after retirement. John’s favorites included fishing, hunting, shooting skeet, golfing, and later in life, riding ATVs. He always lived life to the fullest, as exemplified by water skiing at the age of 84. John was generous, kind, loving, complimentary, and fun. He loved telling stories and making people laugh. John looked forward to swing-dancing with his daughters and granddaughters on weekends at the lake and schooled them on the ‘better music’ of his generation. The highlight of his year for several decades was putting on a fantastic 20+ minute fireworks show for those in surrounding coves at the lake.

John married the love of his life, Sara Webb Couch, in 1959 and they went on to be exemplary parents to their three daughters. They were later blessed with ten grandchildren, who they were extremely proud of. John has positively influenced the lives of his family and friends in so many ways. He will truly be missed but will never, ever, be forgotten.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Sara; and great-granddaughter Abigail Grace Cortner. Survivors include daughters, Julie Loyd Colburn & husband, Scott, Peggy Loyd Koelsch & husband, David, and Linda Loyd Dreke & husband, Ryan; grandchildren, Katie Colburn Drakos & husband, Eric, Becky Colburn Cortner & husband, Jonathan, Daniel Colburn & wife, Jenna, Thomas Colburn, John Koelsch, Kevin Koelsch & wife, Campbell, and Elizabeth, Matthew, William, and Caroline Dreke; brothers, Mark and Byron Loyd; and many other relatives & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1300 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

The family will receive friends 12-2 pm Monday, January 2, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church of Oak Ridge. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Rev. George Smith & Rev. Chase LeFort officiating. Interment will be held at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Roland Loyd, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

