Jim McNelly, Chattanooga

Jim McNelly, 88, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away on December 16, 2022.

Jim was born in Rockwood, Tn., on January 23, 1934. He graduated from Rockwood High School and served four years in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

Jim was married to Pat Morgan McNelly on May 26, 1955. They were married for 67 years.

Jim worked as the Classified Ad Manager for Chattanooga News Free Press for 42 years. He was actively involved in his church, Soddy Daisy First Baptist as a deacon, worked in the Benevolence Program, and cared for the Shut-Ins. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Jim will be remembered by the legacy he left as a follower of Christ and his care for the less fortunate.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother, Ethel McNelly, sister, Judy Campbell, and brother, Johnny McNelly.

Jim is survived by his wife Pat, children; son Steve (Susan) McNelly of Birchwood, TN, son Dale (Lori) McNelly of Chattanooga, son Kevin (Gina) McNelly Chattanooga, daughter DeAnn (Bill) Swan, Signal Mountain.

Jim and Pat have 11 grandchildren: Stephen (Bethani) McNelly, Mallori McNelly, Toni McNelly, Chris (Jessica) McNelly, Sandi Brown, Kendall McNelly, Jeffrey (Nicole) McNelly, Jay (Eliza) McNelly, Mei Ling McNelly, Parker Swan, Mason Swan, and 11 great-grandchildren, brother Glen (Gail) McNelly and sisters Joan Jones and Nancy Farr, numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 5-8 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Home, 8911 Dallas Hollow Road Soddy Daisy, Tn. 37379.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Soddy-Daisy First Baptist in his honor.

The McNelly family would like to thank Amedisys – Hospice for their wonderful care during a difficult time. They also extend their thanks to Kimberly Goins for caring for Jim like family.

