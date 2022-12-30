Jerome “Jerry” Swenson, Harriman

Jerome “Jerry” Swenson age 80 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Jerry was a Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was a devoted coach of youth baseball and basketball. He worked on the C-130, F-16, F-22, and many other fighter planes during his 32 years at Lockheed. Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Paul Swenson.

Survivors include:

Wife of 61 years Edna Swenson of Harriman,

Sons Michael (Cheryl) Swenson of Farragut,

Scott (Kyra Bennett) Swenson of Fort Worth, TX,

Greg (Jennifer) Swenson of Hiram, GA,

Daughter Haley (Christopher) Wormsley of Springfield, OR,

Grandchildren Jessica Dehnert, Cody Swenson, Adam Swenson, Coy Swenson, Joe Swenson, Eric Swenson, Peyton Swenson, Isaiah Wormsley, Ahniah Wormsley, Canyon Wormsley,

Great grandchildren Amelia Dehnert, Alexander Dehnert, Addison Swenson, Adien Swenson, Elijah Bjorn Swenson,

Brother David (Marie) Swenson,

Sister Elaine Miller.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2 pm Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment in Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Swenson Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jerome “Jerry” Swenson please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

