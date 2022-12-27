Jeffery Todd Seiber, Briceville

Jeffery Todd Seiber, age 51, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on December 17, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. Todd was born October 12, 1971, in Anderson County, Tennessee. Todd is preceded in death by his father Lish Seiber and his mother Audra Ruth Braden Seiber.

Survivors:

Brothers William, Richard, Donald, Dewayne, and Darrel

And a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Todd Seiber, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

