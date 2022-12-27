Jeffery Todd Seiber, Briceville

News Department 20 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Jeffery Todd Seiber, age 51, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on December 17, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center. Todd was born October 12, 1971, in Anderson County, Tennessee. Todd is preceded in death by his father Lish Seiber and his mother Audra Ruth Braden Seiber.

Survivors:

Brothers   William, Richard, Donald, Dewayne, and Darrel

And a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Todd Seiber, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Foster Charles Emch “Tyke”, 80

Always known as “Tyke,” Foster Charles Emch, 80 years old, passed on from this life …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: