Henry E. Luippold, 92

Henry E. Luippold, age 92, died peacefully at home, Saturday, December 10, 2022, from complications following a pacemaker implantation procedure.

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 8, 1930. In his college years, he worked during the summers at Harvard’s former Bussey Institution as a research assistant to famed geneticist, Professor Karl Sax, where he learned many techniques in the field of cytogenetics. In 1952, he published with Prof. Sax a well-received paper on the effects of fractional X-ray dosage on the frequency of chromosome aberrations.

Henry came to Oak Ridge in 1954 to work at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory Biology Division and retired after a 37-year career there. Many of his colleagues at the Biology Division were former graduate students of Prof. Sax. He also enjoyed meeting and making lasting friendships with many scientists from around the U.S. and the world who came to the Biology Division to do research for a summer or for a few years.

Henry had the privilege of doing cytological work on the Apollo astronauts, evaluating chromosome damage from space radiation as well as chromosome studies on the Chernobyl accident and New York’s Love Canal toxic waste site. He enjoyed photographing chromosomes and their aberrations through the microscope with many of them included in radiation biology textbooks. In the early 1950s, before current

technology was developed, he even aided local pediatricians in evaluating whether a newborn had Down’s Syndrome by analyzing their chromosomes and creating a karyotype.

Among his several hobbies, Henry enjoyed photography, playing table tennis, assembling Heathkit stereo equipment and color televisions, and listening to classical music, as

he attended many Boston Pops concerts as a youth. He also enjoyed hiking and camping in the Smoky Mountains with many colleagues from the Biology Division, as well as spending time at the family cottage on Watts Bar Lake.

Henry met his wife, Helen, who was a fellow genetics researcher at the Biology Division, and they were married in 1956. They were married for over 40 years until her death from cancer in 1997.

Henry was preceded in death by wife, Helen Luippold; parents, Henry F. & Gertrude Luippold; and sister, Marie Arnold. Survivors include sons, Peter Luippold and Ken Luippold & his wife, Sharon; and two grandchildren, Scott Luippold and Erin Eakin & her husband, Nathan.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to friends, neighbors, and hospice workers who assisted Henry during his final months. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memoriam can be made to Oak Ridge Civic Music Association (ORCMA) at https://orcma.org/donate-to-ORCMA, to WUOT radio at wuot.org or 865-974-5500, or to the charity of your choice.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Family & friends will meet at 11 am Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services. Online memorials may be made at weatherfordmortuary.com.

