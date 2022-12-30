Harold Leab, Caryville

Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Harold was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on April 1, 1969. He was a coal miner for Premium Coal. Harold was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, searching for ginseng, and being out in the mountains. Harold is preceded in death by his dad Ike Leab, sister Faye, grandparents Guy, and Sabra Phillips Leab, and George and Ada Phillips Burchfield.

Survivors:

Mother: Imogene Burchfield Leab of Oliver Springs

Sons: Dustin and Maddie of Clinton

Joshua and Jordan of Caryville

Brother: Edward Leab and Jennifer of New River

Sister: Barbara Patterson and David of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren: Lakelee, Imma, and Preston

And a host of other nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 31, 2022, with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service at Grave Hill Cemetery in New River on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

