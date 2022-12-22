Great Smoky Mountains National Park management team welcomes three new members 

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials welcomed three new members to the Park Management Team this year. Barbara Hatcher stepped in as the new Chief of Facility Management, Jamie Cupples joined as the new Chief of Administration and Business Services, and Emily Davis will serve as the park’s public affairs specialist and spokesperson.

Barbara Hatcher

As the Chief of Facility Management, Hatcher oversees the park’s infrastructure projects, maintenance, and operations of 238 miles of paved roads, 848 miles of trails, 10 campgrounds, nine picnic areas, and wastewater and water systems. Additionally, she partners with Federal Highway Administration and Denver Service Center for projects.

“We are fortunate to have Barbara’s expert leadership. Her depth of knowledge and on-the-ground experience makes her an ideal fit to lead our Facility Management Division,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash.

Hatcher served previously in the Smokies as a Supervisory Project Manager and an engineer. She has also worked as the Washington Service Office (WASO) Park Facilities Management Division Transportation Branch Chief and has extensive experience with facility management operations in roads, trails, buildings, and utilities. Her managerial assignments have included Acting Superintendent of Andersonville National Historic Site, and several positions in the NPS’s Southeast Regional Office. Hatcher has professional engineering licenses in both North Carolina and Tennessee.

Jamie Cupples

Cupples, the park’s new Chief of Administration and Business Services, manages the park’s budget and finance, property and fleet, employee housing, and general administration support services such as travel, procurement, human resources, and contracting. She is also in charge of the park’s fee and concessions programs.

“It’s our pleasure to welcome Jamie to the Smokies team,” said Cash. “Her background and creative problem-solving give her the knowledge to lead the park’s diverse portfolio of business operations.”

Cupples has spent most of her National Park Service career in administration and facility management. Most recently, she served as Comptroller for Yosemite National Park. She began her NPS career in the Washington Service Office before moving on to NPS’s Alaska Region, where she served as Recreation Fee Manager, Concession Franchise Fee Expenditure Manager, and Regional Housing Program Manager. Cupples also served as the Administrative Officer for several small sites in the Northeast Region.

Emily Davis

As the park’s public affairs specialist and spokesperson, Davis will serve as the first line of contact for news media and public affairs inquiries and will develop communication products and messages.

“We are pleased to have Emily join us and represent Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” said Management Assistant Dana Soehn. “Her thoughtful approach to communicating with the media, visitors and employees will invite support for the park and our programs.”

Prior to her appointment at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Davis worked as a public affairs specialist in the USDA Forest Service’s Eastern Regional Office in Milwaukee, WI, focusing on strategic communications and issue management. Previously, she served as a public affairs specialist and park ranger at Grand Canyon National Park. She also detailed as a public affairs officer for the Bureau of Land Management. Davis began her career on the Chugach National Forest in Alaska.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

