Gracie J. Ferguson, Harriman

Mrs. Gracie J. Ferguson, age 82, a resident of (Midtown) Harriman, Tennessee passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born September 8, 1940, in Whitley City, Kentucky. Mrs. Ferguson was a member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church in Midtown. Mrs. Grace was former Co-Owner and Co-Operator of Ferguson’s Market in Midtown with her husband Charles for many years. They built the store and gas station which became a staple in the Midtown community and served many loyal customers which were or became devoted and lifelong friends. Mrs. Grace was a kind and good person, generous to all, and a very loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Anthony Jones and Gertie Hill Jones; brother, Carl Jones; and sisters, Clara Filyaw and Zora Jones.

Survivors include:

Husband of 61 years: Charles Ferguson of (Midtown) Harriman, TN

Daughter & Son-in-law: Sherry Ferguson Cofer (Glen H.) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Summer Marie Cofer & fiancé, Scott Bannon of Oliver Springs, TN

Matthew Charles Cofer & wife, Jessica of Ft. Bragg, NC

William Hal Cofer & girlfriend, Tara Damewood of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandson: Liam Lloyd Cofer

Expected Great Grandson: Kayden Hal Cofer

Brother & Sister-in-law: George Jones (Glenna) of Kingston, TN

Nephews and Nieces: Mike Filyaw (Britt) of Harriman, TN

Buffy Mee (Kenyon) of Harriman, TN

Melissa Harvey (Mike) of Knoxville, TN

Darren Jones of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives, and many friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Evans Mortuary with Pastor Randy Griffis officiating. Committal services and entombment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee.

