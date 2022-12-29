Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, Briceville

Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, age 88, formerly of Briceville, Tn passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Signature of Rockwood. Gladys was a member of Hill Top Baptist Church in Halls, TN. Gladys was a strong-minded individual throughout life. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Marvin & Martha Harness Duncan, brothers Joe Duncan, Lawrence Duncan, sister Sadie Jenes, daughter Sharon Thomas, niece Shelvy Jenes. Gladys is survived by:

Sister                                                Nellie Allen

Brother                                             Houston Duncan & Jill

Special Niece and Nephew            Kim and Roger Gregg

A special Thank You to the staff of Signature of Rockwood

Visitation: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Service: 2:30 PM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Ault officiating.

Interment: 4:00 PM, Friday, December 30, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, TN.

