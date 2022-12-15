George Kenneth Brown Jr, Rockwood

Mr. George Kenneth Brown Jr., age 75 of Rockwood passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Mr. Brown was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father: Mildred and George Brown Sr.

He is survived by his wife: Elizabeth Carol Brown.

Three sons: Jerry Proctor Jr. and wife Lisa, Michael Lynn Proctor and wife Julia, and Mark Alan Proctor and wife Tracy.

One Daughter: Melanie Proctor.

One brother: Michael Steven Brown.

One sister: Deborah Suzanne Brown.

Ten grandchildren, Five great-grandchildren,

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends at New Hope Baptist Church on 1010 New Hope Road in Rockwood on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 PM a service will follow with military honors at 4:00 with Bro. Bill Brown officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. George Kenneth Brown Jr. during this difficult time.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George Kenneth Brown Jr., please visit our floral store.

