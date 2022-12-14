George Hayes Smith, Powell

George Hayes Smith, age 79 of Powell, Tn formally of Campbell County, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Tennova North Medical Center in Knoxville, Tn. George was the son of the late John and Mary Smith. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife Cassie Smith. George was a member of Fair Haven Baptist Church for many years. He loved working in his yard, he loved serving and helping others, he was also a retired Merita bread route salesman for 43 years in Lafollette, Tn. Many knew him as Bread Man.

George is survived by his children Eddie Smith and wife Carla of Powell, Tn. and Peggie Hunley and husband David of Jacksboro, Tn. grandchildren Kaitlyn, James, and Jake, his special four-legged companion Bubba. The family would like to thank Tennova North ICU for the compassionate care.

The Smith family will receive friends on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 2 pm at Fair Havens Baptist Church in Powell, Tn. for a celebration of life with Rev. Kemp Wynn officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, Tn. is serving the family of George Hayes Smith.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of George Hayes Smith, please visit our flower store.

