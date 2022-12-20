Former Coalfield Standout Named to All-American Team in FCS

Jackson, McKinney Tabbed as Stats Perform FCS All-Americans

Richmond, Ky. – Redshirt senior linebacker Matthew Jackson and redshirt junior quarterback Parker McKinney were named Third-Team Stats Perform FCS All-Americans, the organization announced Tuesday. 

Jackson led the Colonel defense with 87 tackles this season while also registering 7.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble. He ranked third in the ASUN in tackles and tackles per game. The Nashville, Tenn., native posted double-digit tackles in three different contests. In EKU’s win at FBS foe Bowling Green, Jackson made 10 stops and broke up two passes. He tallied 14 tackles against Jacksonville State, then followed with a career-high 18 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery against Kennesaw State.

McKinney led the ASUN in every passing category en route to being named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. The Coalfield, Tenn., native set EKU’s single-season records for completions (315), attempts (459), passing yards (3,956), and passing touchdowns (33) this season and became EKU’s career leader in total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions, and attempts. Against ASUN competition, McKinney threw 14 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He  ranked third nationally in passing yards, passing yards per game (329.7), and total offense per game (359.2), fourth in points responsible for (258) and points responsible for per game (21.5), fifth nationally in passing touchdowns, seventh in completions per game (26.25) and ninth in completion percentage (.686) and passing efficiency (161.3). McKinney also rushed for 354 yards and eight touchdowns.

