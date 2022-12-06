Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Awards Lifesaving Equipment Grant to The City of Clinton Fire Department

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 8 Views

Grant is part of more than $71 million given by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to public safety organizations across the U.S.

Clinton, TN – The City of Clinton Fire Department members are now better equipped to handle emergencies and keep the local community of Clinton safe thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The Foundation recognized our critical need and awarded us $17,485.00 to purchase stabilization cribbing.

“We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Clinton for providing us with this grant and positively impacting our community,” said Fire Chief Jeff Little. “We are so grateful to be given the tools needed to continue to keep the citizens of Clinton safe and protected.”

The stabilization cribbing will be used to stabilize vehicles that have been involved in crashes, or to stabilize a damaged structure while emergency operations are taking place.  Our firefighters are all trained in emergency vehicle extrication, utilizing tools such as the “Jaws of Life”, and this cribbing will allow them to safely conduct those operation.

For the past 16 years, donations have been the driving force behind Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® supporting first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. To learn more about Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation or donate directly, visit FirehouseSubsFoundation.org.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Governor Lee and TDOT Commissioner Announce New Transportation Proposal: Build With Us

Proposal prioritizes roads & bridges, Choice Lanes for Tennesseans Nashville, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: