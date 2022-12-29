Faye Clark Hutchinson, Hahira, GA (formerly of Harriman)

Faye Clark Hutchinson age 83 of Hahira, GA formerly of Harriman, TN passed away Friday, December 23, 2022.

Preceded in death by husband; Bill Hutchinson parents Jim and Mae Clark, brothers; Orville E. Clark, J.C. and Roy Clark, sister; Ruth Greene and husband Orville Greene, brother-in-law Clarence Campbell Sr.

Survived by; son; Craig Hutchinson and wife Pam of Midway, TN

Daughter; Becky Ridge and husband Brad Ridge of GA

Grandchildren; Candi Bartlett of Kingston, Zack Ridge and wife Courtney Ridge of GA

Zoey Elam and husband Andrew Elam of North Carolina

Zayne Ridge of GA

Great grandson; Cole Bartlett of Kingston

Sisters; Kathleen Campbell, Mary Rose Tubbs and husband Ed, Lisa Kreger and husband Bart

Brother; Jack Clark and wife Amy

Faye was a charter member of Southwest Baptist Church and later attended Calvary Baptist Church until her health prevented her from going. She worked 10 years at Burlington Mills and 28 years for Harriman City Schools.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston, funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Kyker Chapel with Reverend Jeff Plemons and Reverend Ray Bearden officiating. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Hutchinson Family.

