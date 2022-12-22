Evelyn Bernice Gouge Tapp Maupin Whittaker, 95, Rockwood

Mrs. Evelyn Bernice Gouge Tapp Maupin Whittaker, age 95 of Rockwood, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. She worked as a cook at the Truck Stop for many years.

She was preceded in death by three husbands: Ernest Tapp, John “Doc” Maupin, and Charles Whittaker

Her parents: Walter David Gouge and Laura Susan Gilmore Gouge

One son-in-law: Jerry Helton

Three brothers

One sister

And one granddaughter.

She is survived by her two sons: Richard (Nancy) Tapp, and Michael (Nina) Maupin

Two daughters: Barbara Helton, and Wanda (Tim) Martin

Ten grandchildren

Seventeen great-grandchildren

Two great-great-grandchildren

And a host of other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 26, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM with Bro. Brian Collins and Bro. Kelly Wayne Sexton. The interment will be held at Old Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery following the funeral service around 3:30 PM.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Evelyn Whittaker.

