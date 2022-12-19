Eva Lee Fothergill Howard, 94, Oak Ridge

Eva Lee Fothergill Howard, age 94, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at her home in Canterfield of Oak Ridge. She was born in Berea, Kentucky in 1927 and has been a resident of Oak Ridge since 1951. Eva was an active member of First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge which she loved attending. She enjoyed being with her family who she loved very much. Eva loved dancing, singing, walking, hiking, gardening, music, teaching, and to laugh and have fun. She sang with the Sweet Adelines and taught at both the Daniel Arthur Center and at First United Methodist Church.

Eva was preceded in death by loving husband, Olin H. Howard; daughters, Brenda Moore and Lori Cunningham; grandson, Josh Poche; parents, Edward & Mona Fothergill; brothers, Sam, David, Bob, Harry, and Joe Fothergill; sister, Nora Jacobs; and special friend, Jack Young.

Survivors include grandchildren, Dawn Barker & husband, Darrell, Heather Poole & husband, Eddie, Shane Moore & wife, Edee, Dustin Brodeur, and Derek Brodeur; granddaughter-in-law, Kim Poche; sister-in-law, Reba Fothergill; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives & loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge at https://www.fbcoakridge.org/give/.

The family will receive friends from 11 am to 12 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. Funeral Services will follow at 12 pm with Rev. Rory Naeve officiating. Interment will be held at 1 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

