Emma Sue Williams, Oliver Springs

Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs, passed away on November 30, 2022, at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Emma Sue was born December 28, 1936, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles Braden and Margaret Daugherty. She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church and enjoyed thrift store shopping, flowers, making candy, and watching deer. In addition to her parents, Emma Sue is preceded in death by her son: Hank Patterson, grandson Matthew Hank Wilson, father of her children Henion Patterson, sisters Blanche Smith, Lula Mae Cox, Inez Braden, Charlotte Braden, and brothers Cleve, Lester, and Charles Ed Braden.

Survivors

Daughters                           Sheila Patterson Ford and husband Bill of Oliver Springs

                                                Penny Patterson Crace and husband Mark of Oliver Springs

Grandchildren                   Keith Wilson and wife Amber

                                                Ryan Carter and wife Mindy

                                                Brock Carter

Step Granddaughter      Shannon Weatherford and husband Zach

Step  Grandson                 Brian Crace

Great Grandchildren      Jackson Wilson and Lexee Wilson

                                                Kyla Carter, Preston Carter, and Chloe Carter

                                                MaKenna Weatherford, Ellie Weatherford, Barrett Weatherford, and Carter                                                        Weatherford

Sisters                                   Shelby Jean Duncan of Clinton

                                                Nancy Morgan and husband Junior of Oliver Springs

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Chapel with Rev. Jim Ault and Rev. Nicky Braden officiating.

Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 1:15 PM, Sunday, December 4, 2022, to go in procession to Indian Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service.

You may also view Emma Sue’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top, TN is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Emma Sue Williams, please visit our floral store.

