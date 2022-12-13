Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Waters, 90

Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Waters, age 90, went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 11, 2022. Betty was a member of Central Baptist Church of Oak Ridge for over 70 years and a member of the Christian Women’s Club. She was an artist who loved to paint and make crafts. Betty got to travel to many places as she rode over 100,000 miles, including a trip to Alaska, on the back of a motorcycle with her late husband.

Betty was preceded in death by husband, Eugene H. Waters, Sr.; and son, Eugene H. Waters, Jr.; parents, Walker & Ethel Blevins; brothers, Archer, Dick, and Ronald Blevins; and grandson, Michael Casteel. Survivors include sons, Keith Waters & wife, Brenda, and Stephen Waters & wife, Mary; grandchildren, William Waters & wife, Lindsey, Christopher Waters, Robert Casteel, and Mark Randolph & wife, Stephanie; brother, Jack Blevins & wife, Dot; and many other relatives & loved ones.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm. Family & friends will meet at 2 pm Friday, December 16, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens for interment. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

