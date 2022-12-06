Elizabeth Anne Presswood McCallie, Kingston

Elizabeth Anne Presswood McCallie age 75 of Kingston, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home. Elizabeth was a member of Bradbury United Methodist Church. She attended Hiwassee College and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville where she graduated with a master’s degree in education. Her goal in life was to make sure each student knew that they were loved and had great worth. She loved the mountains of East TN, but most of all she loved her family and her students.

Preceded in death by her brothers Don Presswood and wife Brenda, Harold Presswood and wife Yvette, and brother-in-law Earl V. Williams Sr.

Survived by sons, Paul Thomas McCallie Jr. (Paula) of Lenoir City, TN, Michael Jon McCallie (Rebekah) of Rockwood, TN, sister Sandra Joan Williams of Riceville, TN, brother William Eugene Presswood of Seneca, SC, seven grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in honor of Elizabeth to Operation Reach P.O. Box 981 Kingston, TN 37763.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral at 7:00 p.m. with Reverend John Brewster officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the McCallie Family.

