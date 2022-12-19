Edward Lee Ferguson, Rocky Top

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Edward Lee Ferguson, age 60, of Rocky Top passed away on December 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 18, 1962, to the late Billy and Imogene Broyles Ferguson. He was of the Baptist faith and attended WillowBrook Baptist Church. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ricky Ferguson. Eddie is survived by:

Sisters        Angie Ferguson

                   Andrea Ferguson

Nephew     Colby Ferguson

                   Hunter Ferguson

                   Teddy and Monica Ferguson

Niece          Tabitha and John Bunch

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Meredith Cemetery with Rev. C.H. Baird officiating at Meredith Cemetery in Pioneer, TN.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward Lee Ferguson, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Daniel Alvin Williams, Potter’s Chapel

Daniel Alvin Williams, known as “Boo” to his friends, passed away on December 17, 2022, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: