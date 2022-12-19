Edward Lee Ferguson, Rocky Top

Edward Lee Ferguson, age 60, of Rocky Top passed away on December 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 18, 1962, to the late Billy and Imogene Broyles Ferguson. He was of the Baptist faith and attended WillowBrook Baptist Church. Eddie is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ricky Ferguson. Eddie is survived by:

Sisters Angie Ferguson

Andrea Ferguson

Nephew Colby Ferguson

Hunter Ferguson

Teddy and Monica Ferguson

Niece Tabitha and John Bunch

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Meredith Cemetery with Rev. C.H. Baird officiating at Meredith Cemetery in Pioneer, TN.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward Lee Ferguson, please visit our floral store.

