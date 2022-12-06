Earlene Smith, 94, Rockwood

Mrs. Earlene Smith, age 94, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home after a long illness with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on January 8, 1928, in Piper, Alabama. Earlene was a homemaker, and her greatest joy was attending church. She always went to the Church of God. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Nellie Pack of Evarts, Kentucky, and husband, Estil Smith, sons, Terry Smith and Larry Smith.

Survivors include:

Daughter and son-in-law: Jonelle and Larry Blankenship of Rockwood, TN

6 Grandchildren: Kim and Les Wasserman of Georgia, April and Scott Shepherd of Kingston, TN

Rev. Benjamin and Victoria Blankenship of Kingston, TN

Brandon Smith and Sean Smith of Toledo, Ohio

Amy Crowe of Rockwood, TN

8 Great-grandchildren

And several great-great-grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will have a graveside service on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11 am at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Rev. Benjamin Blankenship will be officiating. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Earlene Smith.

