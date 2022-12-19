Donna Monroe Matheson, 65

Mrs. Donna Monroe Matheson, beloved and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and newly great grandmother was born on July 22, 1957. She went home to be with the lord far too soon on December 15, 2022. Donna was known for her unconditional love, selflessness, her ability to persevere, humor, always putting her family first, and her lasagna and macaroni salad. She would say her greatest accomplishments were her children and grandchildren. Donna was the glue of her family, the hand to hold, the shoulder to cry on, protector, and the voice of reason. The world has lost an amazing woman’s unwavering love she will be missed until we see her again.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward & Virginia Monroe.

She is survived by her husband of 25 years: William (Bill) Matheson

Her daughter: Jennifer Jordan

Sons: Alan Emerson, Isaac (Nicole) Emerson, Brandon (Miranda) Javis, Kaleb Matheson, and Corey Matheson.

Stepdaughter: Beth (Aaron) Tapp.

Numerous brothers and sisters.

Grandchildren: Savannah, Abbey, Emilee, Seth, Ezra, Heaven, Christian, Enoch, Leah, Austin, and Maddie.

And a host of other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 14, 2022, from 12:00 noon-2:00 PM with a memorial service following at 2:00 at Big Emory Baptist Church.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Donna Monroe Matheson.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Louise (Monroe) Matheson, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

